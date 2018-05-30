More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Parliament member lauds groundbreaking free-trade deal between Canada and Israel

“Historic” agreement modernizes 1997 deal, scraps duties for thousands of products, including fresh produce and canned goods • Agreement aims to double bilateral trade • Israeli economy minister: Deal will add competition and reduce the cost of living.

May. 30, 2018
Justin Trudeau, Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 24, 2018. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

Israel and Canada on Monday signed a modernized free-trade agreement in what has been described as a historic step in the countries’ bilateral relations.

Canadian International Trade Minister François-Phillippe Champagne and Israeli Economy Minister Eli Cohen signed the revised agreement, officially referred to as the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement, at the Montreal’s Federation CJA’s Gelber Conference Center.

The revised agreement will replace the free trade agreement the two countries signed in 1997. One of its main modifications will scrap duties for thousands of additional products, including fresh fruit and canned goods.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada’s top exports to Israel include “industrial machinery and aircraft parts,” followed by “electrical and electronic equipment.” Industrial machinery is also Israel’s top export to Canada.

Speaking at the signing event, Liberal Parliament member Anthony Housefather, chairman of the Canadian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, called the agreement “historic.” He said his first speech in Parliament dealt with the need to counter the efforts to boycott Israel. He also called Champagne a true friend of Israel, and said both Cohen and Champagne know how to get things done.

Canada’s Jewish population numbers some 400,000, with many holding prominent positions. This, and their large turnout in elections, make them a key constituent for the major parties.

“Canada’s relationship with Israel is based on strong economic, cultural and social ties. Israel is a longtime trading partner, and Canada’s free trade agreement with Israel has contributed to better opportunities for businesses and economic prosperity for hard-working Canadians,” the Canadian International Trade Ministry said in a statement.

“Canada and Israel have modernized the original CIFTA to include progressive elements, such as dedicated chapters on labor, the environment, trade and gender, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as provisions on corporate social responsibility. New provisions will also help to make the dispute-settlement mechanism more efficient, effective and transparent.”

Champagne hailed the agreement, saying it would bolster both economies. “A strengthened economic partnership with Israel will help create better market access opportunities for Canadian businesses and eliminate tariffs in many sectors. … Today’s signing of the modernized Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement marks another milestone in our growing trade relationship while contributing to the growth and prosperity of both countries.”

Cohen recalled that “in 1997, Israel became the third country to sign a free trade agreement with Canada. Since then, the trade between Canada and Israel has increased significantly.”

He described the agreement as a launching pad for a bolstered relationship.

“Today, we are witnessing a historical step in the trade relations between the two countries with the signing of the upgraded agreement. The upgraded free trade agreement between Canada and Israel will open new opportunities for Israeli exports to this significant market.”

Cohen said Canada was one of Israel’s best friends, and that the new agreement would bring more competition and reduce the cost of living. The new agreement will take effect once it is ratified by the parliaments in both countries. The goal of the agreement is to double the scope of trade between the two countries.

Canada Business and Economy
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard