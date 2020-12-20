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News   Israel News

More than 250 new immigrants from ‘lost tribe’ arrive in Israel

Hailing from Northeast India, the Bnei Menashe community is said to be descended from the biblical Lost Tribes of Israel.

Dec. 20, 2020
New immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community step off the plane at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport, Dec. 2020. Credit: Eleonora Shiluv/Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.
New immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community step off the plane at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, Dec. 2020. Credit: Eleonora Shiluv/Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

Immigrants from the Jewish “lost tribe” of Bnei Menashe landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport this week to build a new life in Israel.

Hailing from Northeast India, the Bnei Menashe community is said to be descended from the Lost Tribes of Israel—specifically, the tribe of Menashe—that scattered across the globe after being exiled at the end of the First Temple period in the eighth century BCE.

The 252 new immigrants, who made their way to Israel this week with the help of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Shavei Israel organization, joined the 3,000-strong Bnei Menashe community already in the country. Some 7,000 more community members await immigration in northeast India.

This week’s immigrants include 50 families and 24 single individuals; four infants under the age of 2; 39 children aged 12 or younger; and 19 seniors aged 62 or older. They underwent a quick absorption process at the airport and were sent to quarantine according to government COVID-19 regulations.

“As we celebrate the festival of Hanukkah and the miracle of the flask of oil, the aliyah of the lost tribe of Bnei Menashe after 2,700 years of exile is itself a modern-day Hanukkah miracle,” says Michael Freund, founder and chairman of Shavei Israel.

“The story of this unique community that maintained its connection to the Jewish people and the land of Israel down through the generations is powerful and inspiring, and I fervently hope that we will soon see all the remaining Bnei Menashe make aliyah, as well,” he added.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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