Motor malfunction forces IDF chief’s helicopter to make emergency landing

A helicopter carrying Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi made an emergency landing at a base in central Israel on Sunday after reportedly experiencing a severe technical malfunction.

The IDF reported that the aircraft landed safely.

It was the second time this year that a Black Hawk helicopter carrying Kochavi had to make an emergency landing due to technical issues.

“The matter will be investigated,” said a military spokesperson.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.