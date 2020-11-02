Motor malfunction forces IDF chief’s helicopter to make emergency landing
It was the second time this year that a Black Hawk helicopter carrying IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi has had to make an emergency landing due to technical issues.
A helicopter carrying Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi made an emergency landing at a base in central Israel on Sunday after reportedly experiencing a severe technical malfunction.
The IDF reported that the aircraft landed safely.
It was the second time this year that a Black Hawk helicopter carrying Kochavi had to make an emergency landing due to technical issues.
“The matter will be investigated,” said a military spokesperson.
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.