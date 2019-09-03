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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel will keep doing what it must to protect its civilians and borders

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “knows exactly why he’s in a bunker,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu • Nasrallah: There are “no more red lines.”

Sep. 3, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening of a Honduran Trade Office in Jerusalem on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening of a Honduran Trade Office in Jerusalem on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

In a short video released on Monday in response to Hezbollah’s rocket attack on northern Israel the day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed Israel’s determination to defend itself and said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “knows exactly why he’s in a bunker.“

Israel had “operated with determination and responsibility” in response to the attack, said Netanyahu. “We protected the safety of our citizens and the lives of our soldiers. The man in the bunker in Beirut [Nasrallah] knows exactly why he’s in a bunker.”

The prime minister went on to say that Israel “will continue to do what we need to do to protect Israel’s security—at sea, on land and in the air, and we will also continue to take action against the threat of precision-guided missiles.”

Nasrallah also addressed Sunday’s events, saying that the episode had launched a “new phase,” and that the Iran-backed terrorist group has “no more red lines.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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