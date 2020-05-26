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News   Israel News

Norwegian MPs reject bill seeking to label settlement goods

They said any boycott of Israeli companies based in Judea and Samaria would actually harm the Palestinian workers Norway wants to help.

May. 26, 2020
Norway
The Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Aug. 26, 2005. Credit: John Erling Blad via Wikimedia Commons.

The Norwegian Parliament rejected a bill on Monday to label imported Israeli products manufactured in Judea and Samaria. The draft legislation was presented two weeks ago by left-wing parties, including the Norwegian Labor Party, but was voted down by the coalition parties and other non-affiliated parties.

The European Union’s top court ruled in November 2019 that E.U. countries must label imported products made in Israeli settlements. However, as Norway is not a member of the European Union, it is not obligated by the decree.

The E.U. rejects Israel’s settlement enterprise, saying it undermines hopes for a two-state solution. Israel maintains that labeling goods produced beyond the Green Line is discriminatory and says other countries involved in disputes over land are not similarly sanctioned.

During the bill’s reading Israel’s friends in the Norwegian Parliament spoke clearly of the need for cooperation over economic boycotts, and underscored Norway’s long-standing contribution to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The MPs opposing the bill stressed that any boycott of Israeli companies based in Judea and Samaria would actually harm the Palestinian workers that Norway wants to help.

Sunday’s vote was the culmination of an ongoing campaign in which Norwegian NGOs attempted to bring about a decision to boycott goods produced in Judea and Samaria across Norway. These efforts were an attempt to follow up on a decision made a few years ago by the country’s largest workers’ union to boycott settlement goods.

The union is still trying to get other unions in Norway and across Europe to boycott products manufactured in Judea and Samaria.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Judea and Samaria European Union BDS Movement Europe
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