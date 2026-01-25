More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

One wounded by Border Police fire after bus stoned near Ma’ale Adumim

The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately clear.

JNS Staff
View of Route 1, the Ma'ale Adumim-Jerusalem Road, from the Judean Desert area known as E1, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
View of Route 1, the Ma’ale Adumim-Jerusalem Road, from the Judean Desert area known as E1, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
(Jan. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Border Police on Sunday fired on Palestinians who had stoned a public bus traveling on the Route 1 highway near the Judean Desert city of Ma’ale Adumim, wounding one suspect.

“A short while ago, several suspects threw stones at a bus on Route 1, a short distance after the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint in the direction of Ma’ale Adumim,” the Israel Police’s Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

Police officers “carried out a suspect-arrest procedure,” it continued. “One suspect was wounded by gunfire and a second was arrested.”

The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately clear. He was evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital for medical treatment and was expected to be questioned later, according to the police statement.

In a separate operation in Judea overnight Saturday, police officers and Israel Defense Forces soldiers arrested four “young Palestinians” from al-Aroub, near Bethlehem, on suspicion of throwing fire bombs at security forces operating in the area, police stated.

“The suspects were transferred for questioning and investigation at the [Gush] Etzion police station, and the investigation is ongoing,” police stated, adding: “We will continue to operate in cooperation with all security bodies to safeguard the public’s well-being, security, and property, and against those who pose a real danger to the forces.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli police officer on Sunday morning fired on a driver who had “accelerated toward him” during a traffic stop on Route 60, between the communities of Shiloh and Ofra in southern Samaria.

Traffic police were dispatched following a report about a vehicle “that was speeding excessively and endangering road users,” police said. The car bore Palestinian license plates, a spokesman confirmed to JNS.

When one of the officers stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, “it accelerated toward him,” the statement continued. “The officer, who feared for his life, fired at the vehicle.” The suspect then attempted to escape, but drove into a concrete barrier while reversing his vehicle.

Medical teams were called to the scene to evacuate the suspect, and a bomb disposal unit to inspect the vehicle, police said.

According to the Kan News broadcaster, an initial investigation showed the driver was affiliated with the Hamas terror group and had reached for the passenger seat, leaving the police officer feeling threatened.

Defense and Security Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin