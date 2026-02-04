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News   Israel News

Palestinian killed by IDF fire after stoning troops near Jericho

“One terrorist was eliminated and hits were identified on the additional terrorists,” the army stated.

Feb. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Judea and Samaria, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Judea and Samaria, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS )

One Palestinian was killed and several others wounded on Tuesday night when Israel Defense Forces troops operating near Jericho in the Jordan Valley returned fire after being attacked with stones.

“The soldiers responded with live fire. One terrorist was eliminated and hits were identified on the additional terrorists,” according to an IDF statement, which added that no Israeli forces were injured during the incident.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Israel Police announced the arrest of a Palestinian terror suspect during a raid in the Arab-Israeli city of Kafr Qasim.

“Detectives of the Qasim Police Station, together with the Sharon Yasam [Special Patrol] Unit, this week arrested a resident of the Balata camp in his 20s who is suspected of involvement in the preparation of explosive devices and other terrorist activities against IDF soldiers,” police said.

The suspect was transferred to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for questioning, the statement added.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Arab Israelis
JNS Staff
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