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Petach Tikvah hospital gifts newborns ‘Roaring Lion’ outfits

“Every baby born here is a reminder of what we are fighting for, life itself,” said Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Petach Tikvah hospital gifts newborns ‘Roaring Lion’ outfits

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Israel Defense Forces soldiers hold babies born during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers hold babies born during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital.

Newborns at Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital received blue and white outfits featuring the logo of “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Petach Tikvah hospital said on Sunday.

A photo of one of the babies was tweeted at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, accompanied by a message in Persian, the hospital stated.

“While you listen to the sound of American and Israeli Air Force jets above Tehran, we are listening to this sweet roar here at Rabin Medical Center,” the hospital wrote, adding, “This is our true picture of victory.

“What picture do you have to show the world?” the hospital asked the Iranian president in the X post, which was subsequently taken down.

Among the pictures posted by Beilinson Hospital were photos showing Israel Defense Forces soldiers holding the newborns, which it explained symbolized “connection between the front lines and the home front.

“Every baby born here is a reminder of what we are fighting for, life itself. In these difficult days for the country, seeing newborns wrapped in blue and white is our true picture of victory,” Beilinson said in the statement.

“The people of Israel continue to bring life into the world, and that is the strongest answer to anyone who threatens us,” it added. “Every child who comes into this world is part of light overcoming the darkness.”

HaEmek Medical Center in the northern city of Afula said on Thursday that since the beginning of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, more than 60 babies were born in its delivery rooms, which are protected against Iranian and Hezbollah missile and suicide drone attacks.

Some of the births took place in the hospital’s new protected operating rooms, through planned and emergency cesarean sections, it added.

Meanwhile, 40 infants under the age of one are among the 2,000-plus evacuees who have been forced to leave their homes damaged in Iranian missile attacks, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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