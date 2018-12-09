Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly ‎pushing a bill that would mandate nonprofit ‎organizations involved in political activities, ‎especially during election time, to make their list ‎of donors public.‎

Netanyahu has spoken on the matter with the heads of ‎the coalition factions after learning that the left ‎has managed to secure a long list of foreign donors ‎who plan to spend millions on campaigns aimed at ‎convincing the public to vote him out of office. ‎

The prime minister is said to be concerned that these ‎donors would partner with various nonprofit ‎organizations to disguise their actions and ‎believes enacting legislation that would mandate ‎transparency on the nonprofits’ part would prevent that.‎

“You could, for example, register a nonprofit under ‎the name ‘Zionism 2019,’ and use it to disseminate ‎anti-right and anti-Netanyahu propaganda during the ‎election campaign,” a coalition official explained.‎ “What this law would do is expose who is behind it, ‎so hypothetically speaking, any ad by such an ‎association would have to also say, ‘Sponsored by ‎George Soros.’ ”

This bill stands to join two other pending ‎legislative proposals, the so-called “V15 bill” and ‎‎“Soros bill.”‎

During the previous elections, the Victory 2015 ‎campaign explicitly urged voters to replace the ‎government, but its allegedly clear ties to ‎the leftist parties, as well as the obscure origins ‎of its multimillion dollar funding, have ‎prompted suspicions that its activities were, in ‎fact, illegal.‎

The bill seeking to curb V15 and its ilk is ‎sponsored by Likud Knesset member Yoav Kisch. It seeks to ‎define, for the first time, which “civilian bodies ‎active during election time” should be subject to ‎existing campaign financing laws, including the ‎required transparency as to the identity of any ‎donors. ‎

The Soros bill, named for the Hungarian-American ‎billionaire, is sponsored by Likud Knesset member Miki Zohar. It ‎seeks to make it difficult for left-wing ‎organizations to receive foreign funding from what ‎it calls “anti-Israel entities” that are “blatantly ‎anti-Semitic, inciting or hostile towards Israel.”‎

Zohar named the bill for Soros over the latter’s ‎known donations to organizations such as the New ‎Israel Fund, the controversial human-rights group ‎B’Tselem, and Breaking the Silence—an advocacy ‎group dedicated to exposing alleged ‎wrongdoings by the Israel Defense Forces.‎