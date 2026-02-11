Netanyahu signs first order to strip citizenship, deport Israeli terrorists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday signed papers to revoke the Israeli citizenship of two terrorists and deport them. It is the first-ever implementation of a law passed by a majority of 94 of the 120-member Knesset in 2023.

“This morning I signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation of two Israeli terrorists who carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and were rewarded by the Palestinian Authority for their criminal acts,” the prime minister said.

Many more such terrorists would be deported, he added.

Netanyahu thanked Likud MK and parliamentary whip Ofir Katz for ushering the law through the legislature.

“I didn’t give up and I didn’t let up. For three years, I pressured the system to implement my law and it is finally happening. That’s how you fight terrorism,” said Katz, thanking Netanyahu and Likud Knesset member Amit Halevy, for his assistance with the legislation.

The terrorists to be deported are both from Jerusalem: Mahmoud Ahmad, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2001 for a string of shooting attacks; and Muhammad Ahmad Hussein Halsim, who was sentenced to 18 years in 2016 for stabbing two elderly women in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.