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Proof of life emerges for hostage Omri Miran after 495 days in Gaza

A recently released hostage provided the first confirmation in months that Miran was alive and in relatively stable condition as of July.

Feb. 12, 2025
Merav Sever
Israeli hostage Omri Miran's photo. Credit: Courtesy.
Israeli hostage Omri Miran’s photo. Credit: Courtesy.

A recently released hostage has provided the first confirmation in months that Omri Miran, 47, held captive in Gaza, was alive and in relatively stable condition as of July.

“We received confirmation of Omri’s condition through one of the returned hostages,” his brother Boaz revealed on Tuesday, speaking about Omri, who has now been in captivity for 495 days. “They shared that his condition was generally stable during their time together when they were being held in both tunnels and residential buildings.”

However, Boaz emphasized the dated nature of this information, noting that their last contact was in July, when Hamas separated the hostages.

“Everything we know is only valid until that point of separation. The situation could have changed dramatically since then, so while we’re grateful for any information, it doesn’t provide much comfort.

Israeli hostage Omri Miran and his wife, Lishay. Credit: Courtesy.

“We believe Hamas may have separated them because they fell into different categories of hostages, especially as there were negotiations underway at that time,” Boaz said.

The family is adamant about the need for immediate, comprehensive action.

“We’re demanding the simultaneous release of all hostages,” Boaz Miran said. “The current situation is untenable. Their physical condition is deteriorating, and they won’t survive another drawn-out, phased-release process. If we’re moving toward an agreement—even one that might be seen as a surrender—then it needs to secure everyone’s immediate return.”

Omri Miran was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. Terrorists invaded the home that he shared with his wife, Lishay, and their two daughters. They forcibly moved the family to an adjacent house and then decided to take Omri, leaving Lishay and the daughters behind.

Hamas on April 27, 2024, released an undated propaganda video of hostages Miran and Keith Siegel. Siegel was freed on Saturday after 484 days in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, along with Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Merav Sever
Merav Sever Merav Sever
Merav Sever is a columnist for Israel Hayom.
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