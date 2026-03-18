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Merav Sever

Merav Sever is a columnist for Israel Hayom.

Shoah Yehudit Zelstein, 94, with volunteers Adiel (left) and Neta. Credit: Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims.
Israel News
Holocaust survivors wanting for volunteers amid wartime strain
Volunteer numbers fell from 3,000 in October 2023 to 2,000 today, leaving elderly survivors without regular visits.
Aug. 9, 2025
Merav Sever
Eliya Cohen
Israel News
Freed Hamas hostage dons tefillin in ‘death shelter’
Apr. 20, 2025
Merav Sever
Israeli hostage Omri Miran's photo. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Proof of life emerges for hostage Omri Miran after 495 days in Gaza
Feb. 12, 2025
Merav Sever
Meirav Leshem-Gonen, Romi Gonen
Features
A mother’s 471-day fight: From daughter’s captivity to national healing
Meirav, the mother of Israeli hostage Romi Gonen, shares the journey leading up to her daughter’s release from Hamas captivity and what she had to endure.
Feb. 6, 2025
Merav Sever
IDF soldier Agam Berger reunites with her family at Beilinson Hospital/Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah after 482 days' captivity in the Gaza Strip, Jan. 30, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Female captive found ‘siddur’ in Hamas captivity, fasted on Tisha B’Av
Agam Berger, an Israeli hostage who was recently released, “discovered a prayer book in Gaza that became her spiritual anchor throughout her captivity.
Feb. 2, 2025
Merav Sever
Shani Louk
Israel News
‘I have nothing left to lose; I’ve already lost what was most precious’
Ricarda Louk’s daughter Shani was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Now she’s taking the fight back to Hamas.
Jan. 22, 2024
Merav Sever
Yaniv Zohar at the funeral for his parents and sisters, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef.
Israel News
Sole survivor of family celebrates bar mitzvah two months after massacre
Ariel, the son of slain “Israel Hayom” reporter Yaniv Zohar, lost his parents and two sisters to the terrorist onslaught.
Dec. 11, 2023
Merav Sever
Israeli reserve soldiers and activists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial reform in the city of Bnei Brak on March 16, 2023. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Liberalism ends in Bnei Brak
Why can’t some liberals accept haredim?
Aug. 28, 2023
Merav Sever