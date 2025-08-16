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News   Israel News

Qatar to name school after ‘Al Jazeera’ terrorist

The Gulf state campaigns to name a school in Kyrgyzstan after Anas al-Sharif, a Hamas terrorist and “Al-Jazeera” journalist killed by the IDF.

Aug. 16, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Profile of Hamas terrorist Anas al‑Sharif, who posed as an "Al Jazeera" journalist while leading rocket attacks. Credit: IDF.
Profile of Hamas terrorist Anas al‑Sharif, who posed as an “Al Jazeera” journalist while leading rocket attacks. Credit: IDF.

Qatar has supported a campaign to establish a school in Kyrgyzstan honoring Anas al-Sharif, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist killed by the Israel Defense Forces.

Education Minister Lolwah al-Khater is leading the effort to memorialize al-Sharif, who also worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera. Qatari media reported that the school will be built in Kyrgyzstan, a Muslim-majority country in Central Asia.

In February, al-Khater praised Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’s “military” wing, following confirmation of his death.

In a poem on her official X account, she wrote of Deif, “Someone like him could only walk this path. … You lived like a sword without a family or a home.”

Educated in London with a master’s degree in computing, al-Khater previously held roles as Qatari minister of international cooperation and deputy foreign minister before assuming her current post in late 2024.

Following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war on Oct. 7, 2023, al-Khater was the first foreign official to visit Gaza on Nov. 26, 2023.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Hamas
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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