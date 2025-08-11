IDF kills Hamas terror cell leader posing as ‘Al Jazeera’ journalist

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces killed Anas al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Qatari Al Jazeera network but was actively serving as the head of a Hamas terrorist cell.

Al-Sharif, who was slain in Gaza City on Saturday, was responsible for orchestrating and advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the Israeli military said.

The IDF previously released intelligence and recovered many documents in Gaza that confirmed al-Sharif’s “military” role within Hamas. These materials include personnel rosters, records of terrorist training courses, phone directories and salary documents, all substantiating his involvement as a combatant and commander in Hamas.

Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The evidence also highlighted al-Sharif’s integration within Al Jazeera, despite the media network’s efforts to distance itself from his activities.

The documents detail al-Sharif’s position as a fighter and cell leader since his enlistment in Hamas in 2013, including his leadership in rocket units and participation in elite Nukhba battalions. These records not only show clear affiliation with terrorist operations but also outline attempts to use journalistic credentials as a cover for operational activity.

“A terrorist with a camera is still a terrorist! I commend our security forces for eliminating the terrorist Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, who operated under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wrote in an X post on Sunday.

Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF, posted pictures on X on Sunday showing al-Sharif taking a selfie with Hamas terror leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Khalil al-Hayya. “Only a terrorist sits in the gatherings of terrorists,” Adraee wrote.