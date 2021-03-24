More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Religious Zionist Party celebrates Israeli exit polls

The party is projected to garner six or seven Knesset seats, making it indispensable in any right-wing government.

Mar. 24, 2021
Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich and activists celebrate at party headquarters in Modi’in on election night, March 23, 2021. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich and activists celebrate at party headquarters in Modi’in on election night, March 23, 2021. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.

The Religious Zionist Party’s strong showing in the Israeli elections drew spontaneous celebrations and dancing at party headquarters in Modi’in, as soon as the exit polls came in on Tuesday night.

The party is projected to garner six or seven seats, making it indispensable in any right-wing government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called party leader Bezalel Smotrich, and the two discussed a future partnership.

The Religious Zionist Party has been cast by the left as extreme, due to the opinions expressed by some of its members.

Ahead of the election, Netanyahu called on right-wing voters to support the party, to make sure that it would succeed in garnering the four seats necessary to pass the electoral threshold—something that polls had predicted was questionable.

Simcha Rothman, who is listed fourth in the party list and is known for his professional legal work, was cheered by supporters with chants of “The Next Justice Minister!”

Moments after the results came in, a very emotional Rothman said this was “all due to the activists and with the help of God. The real results will be just as good, not just for us, but for the entire bloc. Let’s hope that, finally, a right-wing party emerges.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections U.S. Politics Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin