More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Rothman: Supreme Court decision a ‘shame,’ but not time to re-legislate

“The court did not rise to the occasion, but that does not mean that we should be irresponsible,” says MK Simcha Rothman, one of the reform effort’s key architects.

Amelie Botbol
MK Simcha Rothman during the hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the "reasonableness law," Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
MK Simcha Rothman during the hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the “reasonableness law,” Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Jan. 2, 2024 / JNS)

In an unprecedented and controversial decision, Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down the so-called “reasonableness law,” an amendment to a semi-constitutional Basic Law passed as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s now-shelved judicial reforms.

The Knesset passed the law in July as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, in what proponents saw as a long overdue measure to restrain judicial activism and bring Israel’s court system in line with those of other parliamentary democracies.

The amendment prevented the courts from using “reasonability” as a pretext to overturn Knesset legislation. Reasonability essentially means whether the judges consider a given law “reasonable”—a standard even opponents of the law agree is vague.

The Israeli Supreme Court had never before struck down a Basic Law, a move many view as akin to the American Supreme Court canceling an amendment to the United States Constitution.

Knesset member Simcha Rothman, who catapulted into the national consciousness last year as one of the key architects of the reform program, told JNS that he intends to re-legislate the law, but that now is not the time.

Rothman, a member of the Religious Zionist Party and chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, also discussed the ongoing war against Hamas in the interview.

Q: Do you believe that the court ruling is an example of the judicial overreach the reform plan is trying to address?

A: It’s clear to everyone that it’s the case. I think even those who support the ruling will tell you that it’s a shame that this decision, which is divisive, came during wartime. The court could have waited for other opportunities. The court did not rise to the occasion, but that does not mean that we should be irresponsible. The Knesset and the government should wait until after the war to take action.

Q: Do you plan to re-legislate the law after the war?

A: It’s understood that we will re-legislate. There was an understanding of the need to reform the judicial system before the war and even more so now. Especially after Oct. 7, there is wide acceptance. There is a need for a change, it was always the case and it’s even more undebatable now.

Q: Former Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan apologized this week, saying that she had “sinned” for her role in the reform plan. What do you have to say to her?

A: Atbaryan said she sinned in the way she conducted her speeches and spoke about issues. She did not say anything about the judicial reform or that backing it was a mistake. I think that ideological differences are a given in democratic society. We all must learn to conduct the political and ideological debate speaking about the issues and not the people. That’s the way to conduct any political and ideological debate. It was true before Oct. 7, it’s especially relevant after.

We, in the Knesset, the coalition and the opposition, when dealing with legislation try to find some middle ground. It is not the time for divisive decisions, not in the Knesset, not in the government, and not in the court.

Q: Switching gears, what is your message to the soldiers in Gaza battling Hamas?

A: My message is that the State of Israel, including the coalition, the opposition, the right, the left, the religious and secular, is 100% supportive of the soldiers’ ongoing war effort to destroy Hamas and make sure this terrorist organization has zero impact in Gaza. Thanks to them, the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized and the threat to the Israeli public will be abolished.

We also support, first and foremost, their effort to bring back the kidnapped from Gaza. The military pressure that was applied from the beginning until now has proven itself to be the only viable way to bring any kind of solution, either through freeing the hostages directly or by Hamas giving them back.

Hamas understands that holding kidnapped Israelis is not an asset, it’s a burden. It’s an important message to Hamas and to all our enemies: If they kidnap Israelis, nothing good will come out of it for them. They will gain nothing from it, they will only lose.

Q: How do you think the government has this far handled the war effort?

A: We are part of this government. The Religious Zionist Party is 100% behind the war effort. There are certain issues of debate, especially surrounding the decision to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip, which we object to. At large, everyone is unified behind the War Cabinet and the way that the war is being handled.

Q: Do you think anything could be improved or changed?

A: In my opinion, debating the war effort in the media has no positive effect. The positions were heard in the Cabinet. The debate there is professional and ideological. After the decisions are made, again despite the differences, we support the government and the IDF.

Q: On Dec. 31, you posted a tweet in which you tagged U.S. President Joe Biden, saying “it is immoral to demand that the citizens of Israel pay for their own slay.” Do you think the U.S. plan to “revitalize” the P.A. to rule post-Hamas Gaza is realistic?

A: I don’t think it’s realistic. The vast majority of the public in Israel understands that the P.A. is not a partner for peace. We must be careful not to switch one terrorist organization for another. In my tweet, I retweeted the P.A. announcing that they would pay salaries to the terrorists who on Oct. 7 infiltrated Israel, raped, murdered and abducted Israeli citizens, including children and women. It is fully understood by anyone who follows what is happening in the P.A. that if you teach your children to murder Jews and if you pay murderers for the murder of Jews, you cannot be a part of any solution.

Q: What is your vision for the “day after” the war?

A: First, we must make sure that Gaza is demilitarized and that the IDF is in security control of the entire Gaza Strip. After Oct. 7, anyone who thinks that some other forces will guard Israeli security, and Israeli citizens, did not learn the right lesson from Oct. 7.

The population management should be determined in the future. Now is not the time. We are having this interview after yet another attack on Tel Aviv. The day after is still far away in the future. We must all be very focused on getting to that day by eliminating Hamas and making sure that citizens in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip and all over Israel are safe.

Q: Lately, it seems like some politicians have started campaigning. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been quite vocal. Economy Minister Nir Barkat has been critical of the government. Do you think there will be an election after the war? And what is your impression of the politicking?

A: What Naftali Bennett has done in this aspect is very irresponsible. He published information that apparently shouldn’t have been published.

[ED—In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal, Bennett wrote “I directed Israel’s security forces to make Tehran pay for its decision to sponsor terror. Enough impunity. After Iran launched two failed UAV attacks on Israel in February 2022, Israel destroyed a UAV base on Iranian soil”.]

Getting the war to benefit you politically is something immoral. That is not the way to behave. We are now all united, we need to focus less on our differences. That is the reason my party, the Religious Zionist Party, wished to postpone the municipal elections. Wartime is not the time to emphasize the differences between us, which is what elections are all about. This is the time for unity, and the Israeli public does not appreciate Naftali Bennett’s effort to try to gain political benefit from the war. I don’t think it works so well for him.

Q: The war could last a long time according to political and military leaders. Do you nonetheless remain hopeful? What is your message to the Jewish people?

A: First, I am always hopeful and I know that the people of Israel and the Jewish people all around the world are extremely united in the shared effort to win this war. We don’t have any other option so we are all behind it. We need to remember this unity not only in times of war but throughout the year.

Differences in opinion are a natural habit of the Jewish people, but we must remember that our enemies do not see the differences between us. They do not see differences between secular and religious, between Jews inside of Israel and outside of Israel, or between Jews who live behind the Green Line [pre-1967 border] and those who live within the Green Line.

Our enemies don’t see any differences and we shouldn’t either. We should all be united in the ongoing war for our existence in the land of Israel to make sure that we will win this war and that our enemies will be afraid to start another.

Q: When the war is over, what is the most pressing item on your legislative agenda? is it continuing with the reforms?

A: When the war is over, we will have another interview.

Defense and Security Judicial Reform Terrorism
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
Israeli citizen among nine charged with voting illegally in US elections
“Upholding the integrity of our elections, and the right of American citizens to determine the outcome, is non-negotiable,” stated David Metcalf, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Our democracy depends on it.”
October 23, 2026 05:16 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a video statement from Hebron, Oct. 23, 2026. Credit: Screenshot/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel preparing for major operation in Judea and Samaria
PM says the IDF will apply its “aggressive” refugee-camp model in Hebron, evacuating residents and conducting house-to-house searches.
October 23, 2026 07:55 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at an IDF officers’ course graduation ceremony at the Bahad 1 training base in southern Israel, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
The Israeli premier said Trump also views toppling Tehran’s leadership as the only way to end the nuclear threat.
Oct. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Lana Nusseibeh, Emirati ambassador to the United Nations. Credit: Lukasz Kobus / European Union via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Emirati diplomat, whose family holds keys to Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, enters UN secretary-general race
“I have spent much of my professional life working in and around the United Nations, and I have seen first-hand what determined diplomacy can achieve,” Lana Nusseibeh said.
Oct. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
12:53
Rubio call with Qatari prime minister reviews ‘close strategic partnership’
12:32
Waltz accuses ICJ judge of seeking to lower genocide threshold
12:03
Israel sanctions Lebanese energy company over fuel supplies to Hezbollah
10:05
IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria
08:53
Israel hosts British social media influencers to promote tourism
08:33
Israeli forces nab three terror suspects in Judea, Samaria
08:13
London borough backs Israeli twin after neighbor’s snub
07:52
Israeli FM: Ex-Biden official’s account exposes political motives behind ICC warrant request
07:32
With domestic arms industry Israel ‘can’t be blackmailed,’ Netanyahu tells JNS
07:12
Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
06:53
US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts 5.6% growth this year, 7.5% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
02:15
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
01:55
Trump on Iran: Something will happen ‘fairly soon’
More Updates
JNS TV
A view of the empty courtroom at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The Supreme Court debate missing from Israel’s election campaign
October 23, 2026 03:29 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Ruth Wasserman Lande. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
This is not the country with which Israel signed a peace treaty
Ruth Wasserman Lande
Mitchell Bard
Column
Remarkable ignorance of ‘elite’ students
Mitchell Bard