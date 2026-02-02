Sa’ar congratulates Costa Rica’s president-elect on her win

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday congratulated Costa Rican presidential candidate Laura Fernández Delgado on her clear lead in the country’s general election, according to preliminary results.

Sa’ar praised Fernández “on her historic victory and the overwhelming popular support she received. Costa Rica and Israel share a long history of friendship based on common values. I am confident that under her leadership we will continue to strengthen cooperation and deepen the ties between our nations for the benefit of both peoples.”

Felicito a la Presidenta electa de Costa Rica, Laura Fernández Delgado @laurapresi2026, por su histórica victoria y el contundente respaldo popular recibido. Costa Rica e Israel comparten una larga trayectoria de amistad basada en valores comunes. Confío en que bajo su liderazgo… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 2, 2026

Fernández, head of the Sovereign People Party (PPSO), secured 53% of the vote, with 31.14% of polling stations counted, according to Costa Rica’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Leader of the National Liberation Party (PLN) Alvaro Ramos is second, with 30% of the vote.

A first-round victory requires at least 40% of the total vote.

Fernández has served as National Planning and Economic Policy Minister from 2022 to 2025, and as the Presidency Minister from 2024 to 2025.

The PPSO is considered a right-wing party. It was founded in 2022.

In December, Israel and Costa Rica took a “leap forward” in bilateral relations with the signing of a free trade agreement encompassing goods, services and investments, Jerusalem’s Foreign Ministry had announced.

The announcement came just days after Costa Rica’s minister of foreign trade, Manuel Tovar Rivera, announced that San José would be opening an office for innovation in trade and investment in Jerusalem in 2026.

The agreement eliminated over 90% of tariffs, granting broad access for Israeli industrial and agricultural products to the Costa Rican market. The Jewish state has also reduced import costs on a wide range of goods, from food and medical equipment to industrial tools.