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News   Israel News

Sa’ar urges UN to condemn Iran, label IRGC as terror group

The Israeli foreign minister says the regime’s recent actions show its aggression are a “direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security.”

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Sa’ar urges UN to condemn Iran, label IRGC as terror group

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn Iran and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Sa’ar stated that he sent the letter on Tuesday to the council and its current president, Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, calling for immediate action following recent Iranian strikes.

“The Iranian regime’s recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security,” Sa’ar wrote in a social media post announcing the letter.

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