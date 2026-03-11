Sa’ar urges UN to condemn Iran, label IRGC as terror group

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn Iran and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Sa’ar stated that he sent the letter on Tuesday to the council and its current president, Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, calling for immediate action following recent Iranian strikes.

“The Iranian regime’s recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security,” Sa’ar wrote in a social media post announcing the letter.