Samoa to inaugurate an embassy in Jerusalem in 2026

The Pacific Island nation of Samoa will open an embassy in Jerusalem this year, the country’s prime minister told Christian leaders this week.

The news comes on the heels of similar moves by fellow Oceania nations, including Fiji, which inaugurated an embassy in Jerusalem in September, and Papua New Guinea, which opened its embassy two years ago, and serves to highlight the strength of faith-based diplomacy.

“I [have] instruct[ed] our foreign affairs to start preparation to open an office of Samoa in Jerusalem this year,” Samoa Prime Minister La’auli Leuatea Schmidt said in an address to the Christian leaders, with the flags of both countries in the background.

He noted that Samoa was following in the footsteps of neighboring Fiji.

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Israel and Samoa, which have maintained bilateral ties since 1972, have strong, growing relations marked by cooperation in health, technology, agriculture and energy.

The Israeli embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, handles diplomatic relations with the predominantly Christian nation of 220,000 people.

“It is exciting to see another nation give Jerusalem the respect it deserves by deciding to open its embassy in the Israeli capital,” Juergen Buehler, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, told JNS on Wednesday. “Like Fiji, the island nation of Samoa has a large Christian population that wants its leaders to stand with Israel on biblical principles. We are optimistic that more countries will follow suit in the coming year.”

Seven countries currently maintain embassies in Israel’s capital: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

All other nations that maintain ties with Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv or its suburbs, due to the political sensitivities of Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem during his first term set the stage for other countries to follow suit.

The ceasefire following the two-year war against Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, has renewed a diplomatic push for additional embassy moves to Jerusalem.

Argentina intends to move its embassy to Jerusalem this spring, while both Hungary and the Czech Republic are also mulling such a move.