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News   Israel News

Sanders: Netanyahu is a ‘racist,’ US must be pro-Palestinian

Israel has a right to exist in peace and security, according to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but America must formulate “pro-Palestinian” policy to create a “level playing field in terms of the Middle East.”

Dec. 22, 2019
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Vallejo, Calif., May 18, 2016, Credit: Shelly Prevost via Wikimedia Commons.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Vallejo, Calif., May 18, 2016, Credit: Shelly Prevost via Wikimedia Commons.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) last week labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” and said U.S. policy must be “pro-Palestinian.“

Speaking at the Democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Sanders said, “We must understand that right now in Israel we have leadership who has been indicted for bribery, who, in my view, is a racist.”

While Israel has a right to exist in peace and security, said Sanders, the United States must formulate “pro-Palestinian” policy that would create a “level playing field in terms of the Middle East.”

The Vermont senator, 77, noted that he was speaking as someone who had “lived in Israel” and was “proudly Jewish.”

He often touts how he spent several months in the 1960s, during his early 20s, on an Israeli kibbutz.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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