Times Square billboard: ‘Palestinian Authority still pays for killing Jews’

A billboard depicting Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas with the message, “Palestinian Authority still pays for killing Jews,” went up in New York City’s Times Square on Friday.

As part of the “End Pay-for-Slay” campaign sponsored in part by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the ministry’s X account posted a video on the same day, describing the billboard as “The truth the world needs to see.”

In Times Square today.



The truth the world needs to see:

The Palestinian Authority still pays terrorists who murder Jews.



End Pay-for-Slay. pic.twitter.com/yGAUIydwmd — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 13, 2026

The campaign references a years-long “pay-for-slay” program through which the Palestinian Authority remunerates terrorists or their family members for attacks on Israelis.

The P.A. has pretended to halt its terrorist-rewarding program by various means in order to hoodwink international donors, a report released by a Jerusalem-based watchdog group on Feb. 8 once more revealed.

The Palestinian Media Watch report found that the P.A.’s “Martyr’s Fund,” the program which provides monthly stipends for those imprisoned in Israel for attacks against Israelis, is still going strong.

According to PMW, the P.A. paid 23,500 terrorists a total of about $315 million in 2025.