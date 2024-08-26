Trump blames Biden for Oct. 7, vows ‘unyielding strength’ against evil

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign released a video on Monday sharply criticizing the Biden administration’s Middle East policy and issuing a stark warning to Iran.

The one-minute advertisement, shared on social media platform X, contrasts former President Trump’s approach to regional security with the current administration’s policies.

The video opens by referencing the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 31 American citizens, supported by a quote from Axios displayed in the footage. It goes on to allege Iran’s involvement in planning the assault, citing an Oct. 8 New York Post report.

The ad mentions President Joe Biden’s decision to release frozen Iranian assets, referring to it as a "$6 billion ransom to Iran,” also a quote from an Oct. 8 New York Post report. The narration then pivots to highlight Trump’s past actions, saying he “played hardball with Iran, destroyed ISIS, kept peace in the Middle East and kept us out of endless wars through strength.”

In a direct-to-camera address, Trump delivers a forceful message, saying, “History shows very plainly that evil only respects one thing: unyielding strength. When I’m back in the White House, our enemies will know if you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours.”

The advertisement incorporates various visual elements to reinforce its narrative, including footage of missile strikes, images of burning American flags and Iranian weaponry, and clips of Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with U.S. troops and with American flags in the background.

The video concludes with the narrator stating, “President Trump, the strength we need to make America strong again,” followed by Trump’s standard campaign approval message.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.