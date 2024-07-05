Two Israeli actors to star in Scorsese series for Fox Nation

Fox Nation, a streaming service run by Fox News Media, announced a partnership deal in March with Oscar Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for an eight-part docudrama series, “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,” expected to air in November and run through May 2025.

Scorsese, known for classic films such as “Goodfellas,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Taxi Driver,” will executive produce, host and narrate the series. Created by Matti Leshem and written by Kent Jones, a frequent collaborator with Scorsese, the series dramatizes the stories of eight Christian saints, including Mary Magdalene, Joan of Arc and Thomas Becket. The series will be directed by Elizabeth Chomko.

Israeli actress and model Dar Zuzovsky is set to portray Mary Magdalene, according to the Israeli entertainment TV show “Erev Tov with Guy Pines.”

Israeli actor Amitai Kedar will also star in the series alongside Zuzovsky as King Herod. Filming will begin in the upcoming two weeks in destinations such as Morocco.

“I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set,” Scorsese said in March.

“These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’s words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”