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News   Israel News

Zamir: IDF to apply Oct. 7, Gaza war lessons in 2026

“We are moving forward to strengthen our foundations and our readiness for future challenges,” the Israeli army’s chief of staff said.

Dec. 31, 2025
JNS Staff

Zamir: IDF to apply Oct. 7, Gaza war lessons in 2026

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IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks at the Ground Forces’ “The Commander as the Trainer” Conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 31, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks at the Ground Forces’ “The Commander as the Trainer” Conference in Tel Aviv, Dec. 31, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Dec. 31, 2025 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told commanders on Wednesday that 2026 will prioritize strengthening military foundations and implementing lessons from the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and subsequent war.

Speaking at the Ground Forces’ training conference, Zamir praised reserve and career troops as the IDF’s “operational backbone” while acknowledging ongoing multi-front operations. He pledged continued efforts to balance operational demands with pension security and family support for service members.

Zamir emphasized discipline after casualties linked to lapses, telling tactical commanders they set the standard. The conference aimed to restore readiness across all IDF personnel by integrating wartime lessons into training.

“We are moving forward to strengthen our foundations and our readiness for future challenges,” said Zamir. “You, the commanders, are responsible for your frameworks, including their readiness and training. I trust you to implement the lessons in the best possible manner and to lead your subordinates accordingly”.

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JNS Staff
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