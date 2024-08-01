JNS Press+
Israel at War

Israel ready for defense, ‘immediate’ offense against looming Iranian attack

"We have international partners who will strengthen their forces in the region to help us in the face of these threats," the Israeli military spokesman said.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari briefs reporters in Tel Aviv, Oct. 16, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(August 1, 2024 / JNS)

As the Jewish state awaits Iran’s response to this week’s targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist leaders, the Israel Defense Forces is on high alert “both on the defense and offense,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the military, said on Thursday night.

“IDF forces are deployed in the air, sea and land and are prepared for any scenario, and especially for attack plans in the immediate time frame,” Hagari told reporters at a briefing.

He noted that Israel has proven able to defend itself against threats and to “respond strongly on the offensive.”

The IDF’s Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged. “As soon as there are changes, we will immediately inform you through all the platforms and channels of the IDF and Home Front Command to allow for proper preparation,” Hagari said. “I will be here to update you immediately.”

The Jewish state has “excellent defense systems” and Israel’s international partners “will strengthen their forces in the region to help us in the face of these threats,” Hagari said. “However, no defense is hermetic.”

The Israeli military spokesman said that it is important to stay vigilant, adhere to guidelines and seek immediate shelter if sirens activate.

“The strength and spirit that you, the public, have demonstrated over the past few months is what allows IDF forces to continue to focus on the operational goals on the various fronts,” he said.

Israel has been awaiting Hezbollah’s response since Tuesday after an airstrike killed Fuad Shukr, a top terror leader responsible for the rocket attack that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights, as well as the 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 U.S. and French troops in Beirut.

Iran also vowed revenge following Wednesday’s killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who reportedly died when a bomb exploded at his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse in Tehran. Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei ordered another direct attack on the Jewish state following the alleged Israeli bombing in its capital, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian officials.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated earlier on Thursday that “the enemy and those who stand behind him must await our coming retaliation, which will be certain.”

“Will this retaliation come at the same time or in different phases?” Nasrallah added. “Israel doesn’t know where it’s heading.”

Israel’s Security Cabinet voted on Wednesday to retaliate “forcefully and, if possible, swiftly” against any country or terrorist organization that harms its civilian population, per Channel 14 reporting.

