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Israel shuts down most desalination plants due to sea turbidity

Officials said water supply to homes will continue as normal.

Gil Tanenbaum/TPS-IL
IDE Technologies water desalination facility, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: Lilach Dekel/IDE Tech via Wikimedia Commons.
IDE Technologies water desalination facility, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: Lilach Dekel/IDE Tech via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The Water Authority and the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry reported that most desalination plants were shut down Wednesday morning due to an increase in seawater turbidity, following continued operations overnight.

In accordance with water sector directives, local authorities will reduce public gardening and agricultural activities and work to scale back public water usage.

Officials said water supply to homes will continue as normal. The scope of operations in areas experiencing localized issues will be reduced, with the Water Authority’s Operations Center providing targeted handling in those specific locations.

Gil Tanenbaum/TPS-IL
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