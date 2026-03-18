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Gil Tanenbaum

Chaim-Meir-Neria
Israel News
National Library of Israel preserving ‘collective memory’ of Oct. 7
The Bearing Witness project is “a crucial endeavor for understanding our collective identity,” said curator Chaim Neria.
Feb. 13, 2024
Gil Tanenbaum
Destruction caused by Hamas terrorist on Oct. 7 when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and slaughtered civilians, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Will sexual violence be a recurring form of Palestinian terror?
The true scope of the Oct. 7 rapes may never be known because most of the victims and witnesses were murdered.
Dec. 9, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum
D. and L., members of an elite IDF unit that fought in the battle of Kibbutz Be'eri, sharing their story in Jerusalem on Oct. 23, 2023. Photo by Gil Tannenbaum/TPS.
Israel News
Unsung Heroes: Lone soldiers on the frontline against Hamas
D. and L., members of the IDF’s Sayeret Haruv special forces unit, which fought for 48 hours to liberate Kibbutz Be’eri from Hamas terrorists. Both are Americans who came to Israel to serve in the IDF.
Oct. 26, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum
Airline personnel at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 27, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gurion Airport expected to break records this summer
In July, 2.7 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport on international flights, while in August, the expected figure is 2.8 million.
Jun. 20, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum
At Sacher Park in Jerusalem, Beitar Jerusalem fans celebrate their team winning the State Cup Final on May 24, 2023. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Culture and Society
Beitar Jerusalem banned from Europe for year
The Israel Football Association acted after the soccer team’s fans stormed the field after Cup Final win.
Jun. 6, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum
The IDF's new "Shield of Steel" emblem, created in honor of the country's 75th anniversary, is unveiled in an official ceremony at Latrun, on May 31, 2023.
Israel News
IDF unveils ‘Shield of Steel’ emblem for armored vehicles
Merkava 4 main battle tanks and Namer and Eitan APCs will bear the symbol.
Jun. 1, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes to Israel Guatemala's new ambassador, Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2023. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli president welcomes six new ambassadors in Jerusalem
Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an audience with each envoy, greeted by the IDF Orchestra playing their respective national anthems.
May. 24, 2023
Gil Tanenbaum