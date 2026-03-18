Gil Tanenbaum

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
D. and L., members of the IDF’s Sayeret Haruv special forces unit, which fought for 48 hours to liberate Kibbutz Be’eri from Hamas terrorists. Both are Americans who came to Israel to serve in the IDF.