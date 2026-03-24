Israeli deputy FM: ‘Striking homes and families is not strength. It’s terror’
Sharren Haskel vowed in a video message that Jerusalem will keep hitting the regime behind the missile assaults on civilians.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said Tuesday that Iran’s missile attacks “deliberately targeting civilians” in Israel would not deter the country from responding.
“Striking homes and families is not strength. It’s terror,” Haskel wrote on X, vowing Israel would continue to strike “the regime responsible” for the assault.
She said Israel would prevail “for our children, our families, and our security.”
Iran’s missile attacks deliberately targeting Israeli civilians may satisfy the bloodthirsty extremists in Tehran, but they will not stop Israel’s response.— Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) March 24, 2026
Striking homes and families is not strength. It’s terror.
And it will not deter Israel from continuing to hit the regime… pic.twitter.com/k3WoVm6cUq