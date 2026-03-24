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News   Israel News

Several injured in Iranian strike on Tel Aviv

Magen David Adom reports the victims were lightly wounded in the latest missile attack on central Israel.

Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Several injured in Iranian strike on Tel Aviv

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An impact scene in Tel Aviv after Iranian missile fire at the center of Israel on March 24, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
An impact scene in Tel Aviv after Iranian missile fire at the center of Israel on March 24, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.

Several people were lightly wounded in an Iranian missile barrage on Tuesday morning, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service was cited as saying, as local media reported damage to buildings at impact sites in the Tel Aviv area.

MDA said its teams were dispatched to search several locations in the central region following the barrage and that further updates would be issued.

Police said Tel Aviv District officers, Border Police and bomb disposal experts were handling “several scenes of falling munitions parts,” and urged the public to follow Home Front Command instructions by staying in protected spaces as needed, avoiding the impact sites and reporting any suspicious objects to the emergency hotline.

The Israel Defense Forces said search-and-rescue teams were heading to several locations in central Israel and urged people not to gather in those areas.

Later on Tuesday, MDA said its medics and paramedics were treating casualties following an Iranian missile attack in southern Israel, evacuating a man in his 40s in moderate condition with limb injuries to Soroka Medical Center and tending to a woman around 40 and two infants who suffered minor wounds at the scene, according to an initial statement.

According to Hebrew media reports, an intercepted missile fragment hit a mobile home in an unrecognized Bedouin community in the Negev Desert.

In a separate update, Israel Police said forces in the Southern District, including Border Police and bomb disposal units, were conducting sweeps across the Negev to locate interceptor fragments, urging the public to avoid suspected impact sites, keep roads clear for emergency vehicles and not touch any debris as officers and rescue crews continued life-saving work following the Iranian attack.

Sirens sounded across Israel during the overnight hours and into the morning due to Iranian ballistic missile launches. MDA said no emergency calls were received following missile fire toward southern Israel on Tuesday morning.

A home in the Haifa suburb of Nesher was damaged by an Iranian cluster munition on Monday night, local media reported. MDA said its teams treated a man in his 30s who suffered light injuries after stepping on shrapnel, as well as several people suffering from anxiety.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, 4,829 people have been evacuated to hospitals, with 111 still hospitalized—12 in serious condition, 21 in satisfactory condition and 78 in good condition. In the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, hospitals received 122 people, including two in satisfactory condition, 118 in good condition and two suffering from anxiety.

At least 19 people in Israel have been killed since renewed hostilities with the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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