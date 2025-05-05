Israeli deputy FM visits Gabon amid diplomatic push in Africa

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited the central African nation of Gabon over the weekend to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president in the latest diplomatic outreach to the continent.

The trip marked the latest effort in a growing tug-of-war between supporters and opponents of the Jewish state in Africa. Countries like South Africa have emerged as outspoken critics of Israel, while others maintain strong ties rooted in shared strategic interests and faith.

“Israel’s relations with African countries are a strategic asset and an integral part of our effort to strengthen Israel’s standing internationally and to confront the challenges posed by Iran and terrorist organizations,” Haskel told JNS on Monday.

During her two-day visit for the inauguration of President Brice Oligui Nguema, Haskel met with senior government officials including the vice president and prime minister, as well as the deputy archbishop, underscoring Israel’s outreach to Gabon’s predominantly Christian population.

Haskel, a former global leader in the Knesset’s Christian Allies Caucus, emphasized the strategic value of religious diplomacy in Africa, where there are an estimated 600 million Christians and 54 United Nations votes.

“We have set Africa as one of our strategic goals for partnership,” she said. “More than ever, we need African support in international arenas, at a time when Iran is making inroads on a continent rich in minerals, that they use to launder a large amount of money.”

Saturday’s inauguration was attended by 18 African heads of state, along with Massad Boulos, U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser on African affairs.

The visit to the French-speaking country—known for both its oil wealth and persistent poverty—follows a series of diplomatic missions by Haskel aimed at bolstering Israel’s ties across Africa.

Last month, Haskel made a 24-hour visit to Malawi, where she signed a bilateral agreement to bring in laborers from the southeast African country.

Earlier this year, Israel’s deputy foreign minister traveled to Ghana to meet with newly elected President John Mahama, and made a separate trip to Ethiopia, where Israel’s top diplomat is visiting on Monday, underscoring the growing partnership between the Jewish state and African countries.

Last year, Israel thwarted an effort by South Africa and Algeria to deprive it of observer status in the African Union, with the help of Israel’s African allies.