Israeli FM begins official visit to Ethiopia

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed for an official visit to Ethiopia on Monday, marking a continued warming of ties between the two nations. The visit comes two months after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos visited Israel in March.

During the trip, Sa’ar will meet with Timotheos as well as with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening strategic and bilateral cooperation.

Accompanying Sa’ar is a senior Israeli business delegation representing sectors such as agriculture, water and climate technology, renewable energy, healthcare and innovation. Organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Economy Ministry and various trade bodies, the group will meet with Ethiopian officials and business leaders to boost mutual trade and investment.

The visit will also feature a joint economic forum led by Sa’ar and Timotheos, bringing together key figures from both countries’ public and private sectors.