Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Israeli FM begins official visit to Ethiopia

The trip aims to deepen strategic and economic ties; Israeli business delegation to explore partnerships in tech, energy, and agriculture.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a conference organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 27, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a conference organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, March 27, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Edit
(May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar departed for an official visit to Ethiopia on Monday, marking a continued warming of ties between the two nations. The visit comes two months after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos visited Israel in March.

During the trip, Sa’ar will meet with Timotheos as well as with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening strategic and bilateral cooperation.

Accompanying Sa’ar is a senior Israeli business delegation representing sectors such as agriculture, water and climate technology, renewable energy, healthcare and innovation. Organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Economy Ministry and various trade bodies, the group will meet with Ethiopian officials and business leaders to boost mutual trade and investment.

The visit will also feature a joint economic forum led by Sa’ar and Timotheos, bringing together key figures from both countries’ public and private sectors.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics