Israeli forces thwart ramming attack near Hebron

(December 20, 2023 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Wednesday thwarted a car-ramming attack at the Beit Anoun junction close to Hebron in Judea.

The military said the Palestinian driver had attempted to run over Israeli troops, who neutralized the perpetrator. Israeli media reported that the terrorist was shot and wounded.

No Israeli troops were injured in the attack.

On Tuesday, IDF troops operating in the town of Aqraba, near Shechem (Nablus), razed the home of Osama Bani Padel, who murdered Shay Nigrekar, 60, and his son Aviad, 28, in Hawara in August.

A day earlier, an Israeli woman was moderately wounded in a terror shooting in the Binyamin region of Samaria, north of Jerusalem.

At least one Palestinian terrorist opened fire on the 27-year-old woman’s vehicle as she drove along Route 465 near the Ateret Junction, hitting her in the back.

Her husband, who fired back at the assailants, and their six-week-old baby, who were also in the car, were unharmed.

On Sunday, an Israeli soldier was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian terrorist at a gas station close to the Rantis Crossing, located west of Ramallah. The terrorist fled to the nearby town of Rantis, where Israeli forces apprehended him.