2024
JNS
Israel at War

Israeli injured in car-ramming attack

The female victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Police at the scene of a car-ramming terror attack near Maccabim on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo by Jonathan Shaul/Flash90.
(December 22, 2023 / JNS)

An Israeli Border Police officer was moderately injured on Friday in a Palestinian car-ramming attack in the village of Barta’a, located on the border between Samaria and pre-1967 Israel, close to Harish.

The female victim was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for treatment.

Israeli forces arrested two assailants and transferred them for questioning.

On Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces soldiers thwarted a car-ramming attack at the Beit Anoun junction close to Hebron in Judea.

The military said the Palestinian driver had attempted to run over Israeli troops, who neutralized the perpetrator. 

An Israeli woman was moderately wounded on Monday in a terror shooting in the Binyamin region of Samaria, north of Jerusalem.

At least one Palestinian terrorist opened fire on the 27-year-old woman’s vehicle as she drove along Route 465 near the Ateret Junction, hitting her in the back.

Her husband, who fired back at the assailants, and their six-week-old baby, who were also in the car, were unharmed.

A day earlier, an Israeli soldier was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian terrorist at a gas station close to the Rantis Crossing, located west of Ramallah. The terrorist fled to the nearby town of Rantis, where Israeli forces apprehended him.

