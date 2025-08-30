Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Israeli, US air forces strengthen ties at weeklong conference

The talks reviewed lessons from June's 12-day operation against Iranian regime targets and jointly formulated a strategic work plan for 2026.

JNS Staff
Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, right, commander of the Israeli Air Force, hosts Lt. Gen. Derek C. France, head of United States Air Forces Central, during the Air Senior National Representatives conference in Israel, which took place from Aug. 17-22, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Aug. 30, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Air Force concluded a weeklong strategic forum on Aug. 22, focused on strengthening operational cooperation and joint planning for 2026, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The Air Senior National Representatives (ASNR) meeting was led by Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, the IAF’s chief of air staff, alongside Maj. Gen. Ricky Mills, deputy head of the U.S. Security Assistance Forces/International Affairs.

As part of the conference, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, commander of the Israeli Air Force, hosted Lt. Gen. Derek C. France, head of U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT). The leaders discussed force development, training and operational coordination, with an emphasis on tackling shared regional security challenges.

The talks also reviewed lessons from June’s Operation Rising Lion targeting the Iranian regime’s nuclear and missile threats and military leadership.

The ASNR Forum, now in its tenth year, serves as a cornerstone in U.S.–Israeli defense cooperation. The IDF emphasized that the joint work plan outlined for 2026 reflects a continuity of strategic alignment and shared security priorities.

The Israeli military said this year’s discussions reaffirmed both forces’ commitment to long-term cooperation, underscoring the role of the ASNR in strengthening the broader U.S.–Israel alliance.

