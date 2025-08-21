Israel to acquire KC-46 refueling aircraft in $500 million US-funded deal

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

Israel is set to sign a contract with the U.S. government to purchase its fifth and sixth Boeing-made refueling aircraft for the Air Force, pending approval from the Defense Procurement Ministerial Committee.

The deal is a follow-on contract for two additional KC-46 refueling aircraft, supplementing the four already purchased. The new planes will be fitted with Israeli systems and adapted to meet the operational requirements of the Israeli Air Force.

The contract, valued at roughly half a billion dollars and funded through U.S. aid, marks a significant milestone in the Defense Ministry’s broader force buildup for the IDF.

“The fifth and sixth refueling aircraft will strengthen the IAF—the IDF’s long-range strategic arm—enabling it to reach distant theaters with greater force and scope,” said Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram. “We will continue to work together to strengthen the IDF in the current campaign and toward future challenges.”

Added Maj. Gen. (res.) Ido Nehushtan, president of Boeing Israel: “The KC-46A tanker aircraft will provide the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refueling capability to the IAF.”

The Washington-based JINSA first advocated in 2018 providing Israel KC-46A tankers in order to enhance its ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.