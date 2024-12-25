A guide to Chanukah 2024

Chanukah begins on Wednesday evening—coinciding in a rare convergence with Christmas Day—ushering in eight days of celebration, tradition and light that will continue through Thursday, Jan. 2.

Each evening, Jewish families worldwide will gather to kindle the Chanukah lights, commemorating the miraculous lasting of a single day’s cruse of oil for eight days and the triumphant victory of the Hasmoneans over their Greek oppressors and the Seleucid Empire.

When should you light the candles?

Lighting times vary according to tradition, with Ashkenazi Jews kindling the lights at sunset while Sephardic Jews begin at nightfall, about 12 minutes after the sun has set. During Shabbat, light Chanukah candles before Shabbat candles on Friday evening, and after Havdalah on Saturday night.

How should you light the menorah?

Each night follows a specific order: On the first night, place and light a single candle at the far right of the menorah. On the second night, add a new candle to the left of the first one, light the new candle first, then the original one. Continue this pattern each night, adding a new candle to the left and lighting from left to right (newest to oldest). This sequence, following the Shulchan Aruch tradition, captures the essence of the holiday—that light and holiness should always increase, never diminish.

Throughout the eight days of Chanukah, candles are lit each evening. Starting with one candle on the first night, an additional candle is added each evening until reaching eight. The menorah should be placed in a visible location, such as a window facing the street, to publicize the miracle of the oil cruse. Customs differ between communities: Ashkenazi tradition has each family member light his or her own menorah, while Sephardic custom calls for the head of household to light for everyone.

Doughnuts (sufganiyot) on sale at the Mahane Yehuda open-air market in Jerusalem, Dec. 15, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Traditional foods: Chanukah is known for foods fried in oil, which commemorates the miracle of the oil cruse after the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem:

Sufganiyot : Doughnuts filled with jelly, cream or chocolate, featuring an array of innovative flavors that change yearly.

Doughnuts filled with jelly, cream or chocolate, featuring an array of innovative flavors that change yearly. Latkes: Potato or cheese pancakes, served as a warming traditional holiday dish.

Spinning the dreidel: The dreidel stands as one of Chanukah’s most distinctive customs. In Israel, the dreidel bears the Hebrew letters נ (nun), ג (gimel), ה (hey), and פ (peh), representing the Hebrew phrase “A Great Miracle Happened Here,” while outside Israel, the peh is replaced with ש (shin), representing “A Great Miracle Happened There.” The game has evolved into an educational tool and a joyful symbol for children and adults alike.

Chanukah gelt: Giving money to children on Chanukah remains a beloved tradition. It includes giving either silver coins or chocolate coins wrapped in gold and silver foil, symbolizing generosity and joy.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.