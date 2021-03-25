Israeli matzah tower breaks Guinness World Record

Residents of the Azrieli Palace assisted-living facility in Modi’in broke a world record this week by building a matzah and chocolate spread tower 5.4 meters (17.7 feet) high.

Two hundred residents took turns to build the tower, using matzah and the HaShachar Ha’ole chocolate spread, a classic Israeli Passover treat.

The tower consisted of 950 matzahs and weighed 10 kilos (22 pounds).

“We love the present and miss the past,” said resident Perla Fleischman. “We used to eat the matzah with the chocolate spread as children.”

After the record was confirmed by Guinness World Records, Gili, the local chef, turned the tower into chocolate balls.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.