Israeli public urged to curb bonfires on Lag B’Omer

Israel’s National Fire and Rescue Authority on Monday urged the public to refrain from lighting bonfires for the Lag B’Omer holiday, which begins at sundown, citing safety risks and potential environmental damage amid strong winds.

Lag B’Omer is traditionally associated with the hilula, or death anniversary, of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Jewish sage linked to mysticism. It is commonly marked with bonfires, prayer and music.

In a joint statement with the the National Forum for Preventing Fires issued just hours before the start of the holiday on Monday, the Fire and Rescue Authority said traditional bonfires should be avoided “as much as possible” and limited strictly to locations pre-approved by local authorities.

Where fires are allowed, they must remain “small, controlled and supervised,” the firefighting agency stressed, adding that barbecues are also limited to approved locations.

“To prevent unnecessary risks to human life, harm to air quality and environmental damage, it is essential to follow all safety instructions,” the statement warned.

“Celebrate responsibly,” the Fire and Rescue Authority said. “We wish everyone a happy and safe Lag B’Omer.”

Last year, the Jewish state implemented a complete ban on bonfires on Lag B’Omer due to extreme fire hazard conditions. A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Authority told Ynet on Monday that a blanket ban could again be implemented if the strong winds continue to pick up.

“We understand the public’s desire to celebrate this special day, and on the other hand the possibility that we do not want to be busy extinguishing massive fires. Throughout the day we will conduct several situation assessments and update accordingly,” the spokeswoman said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced the cancellation of large-scale Lag B’Omer celebrations at the tomb of Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee.

Despite a ceasefire Israel agreed to with the Lebanese government, which started on April 16, Iranian-backed Hezbollah has gradually ramped up its launches of projectiles and drones at Israeli territory, as well as its firing at Israeli troops deployed in Southern Lebanon.

“Hezbollah continues violating the ceasefire and launching rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel,” Jerusalem’s Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.

“To ensure safety, the usual Lag BaOmer gathering at Mount Meron has been further scaled down from tens of thousands people to a limited symbolic event,” the ministry added. “Protecting lives remains the priority.”