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Israeli pop star Omer Adam celebrates Simchat Torah in Dubai

He was there at the invitation of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and the president of the local Jewish community, Solly Wolf.

Oct. 11, 2020
Israeli pop star Omer Adam celebrating Simchat Torah in Dubai in October 2020. Source: Facebook.
Israeli pop star Omer Adam celebrating Simchat Torah in Dubai in October 2020. Source: Facebook.

Popular Israeli singer Omar Adam was just in Dubai celebrating the Simchat Torah holiday, Israel Hayom has learned.

The American-Israeli superstar, whose music fuses elements of eastern and Western pop instrumentation, was hosted at the home of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and celebrated the holiday with the local Jewish community.

Taking to social media, Adam wrote, “This is a challenging time in which each of us makes a mental calculation between himself and others and between him and the Creator of the world. I chose to be in this dream place and meet wonderful people who love the Israeli people. I’m proud to be an ambassador of music and art in the Emirates, a place where there’s hope for a better world, without wars, and without terror in a magical place that has only joy, and human love.”

He went on to say, “A few months ago, I had the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and president of the Jewish community, Solly Wolf, who welcomed me and invited me here to visit. I’ve always known that songs, music and joy bring people closer, and I feel like I represent each and every one of you here when I say to my hosts, ‘Shalom and Salam Aleikum.”

In another sign of the warming ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the Sept. 15 signing of the Abraham Accords, singers from both countries came together for a first-of-its-kind duet.

Appropriately titled “Hello, friend,” the duet—featuring Israel’s Elkana Martziano and the UAE’s Walid Aljassim—was the brainchild of the two singers’ musical managers and was released on Wednesday.

Martziano is the winner of the third season of the Israeli version of “The Voice.” Aljassim has a huge following in the UAE, where he sings many of the country’s most beloved musical numbers.

The song, written by Israeli hit-makers Doron Medalie and Henree, includes Hebrew, Arabic and English lyrics, and seeks to convey a message of peace between the two countries.

The video, directed by Uzi George, was filmed partially in Israel and partially in Dubai.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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