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News   Jewish Life

Mark Zuckerberg and wife donate $1.3 million to 11 Jewish groups

Nine of the recipients are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The other two are national: OneTable, which helps Jews host Shabbat dinners; and PJ Library, which provides free books to Jewish families.

Sep. 23, 2021
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Source: Instagram.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Source: Instagram.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $1.3 million to 11 Jewish organizations, eJewish Philanthropy reported, citing a spokesperson for the couple.

The funding comes from the Chan-Zuckerberg family office, not the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

According to the report, nine of the organizations receiving funding serve families and young people in the San Francisco Bay Area. The other two are national organizations: OneTable, which helps Jews host Shabbat dinners; and PJ Library, which provides free books to Jewish families.

The recipients include three schools: Contra Costa Jewish Day School in Lafayette, Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School in Palo Alto and the Jewish Community High School of the Bay. Three California summer camps—URJ Camp Newman, Camp Ramah in California and Camp Tawonga—will also receive funds.

The local Jewish Family and Children’s Services and Jewish Community Relations Council, in addition to the Oshman Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto, also received support.

The couple’s primary home is in Palo Alto.

“Mark and Priscilla are proud to support the important work each of these organizations does in building communities, education, celebrating traditions and faith, and giving people a voice, especially in fighting anti-Semitism,” said the spokesperson.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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