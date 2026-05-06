Despite war, Israel enjoys one of the world’s longest life expectancies

When I meet new olim (immigrants) from America, I congratulate them on their decision by pointing out that they have just extended their life expectancy by about four years.

While this is meant to be lighthearted and in no way predictive, it does bespeak a truth that seems rather counterintuitive: Israel has one of the longest life expectancies in the world.

Recent statistics show that among countries with at least 1 million people, Israel has the world’s 16th longest life expectancy, blending men and women.

Unlike the happiness index, which Israel perennially is close to the top of, there is no readily discernible common denominator pointing to greater longevity. Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea top the longevity list. They also have among the lowest birthrates on the planet.

Does that mean that having children is bad for your health? Hopefully not, but what it underscores is the fact that various societal indicia can correlate to different expectancy results.

Analysts peg objective criteria such as the state of health care, diet and socio-economic advantages as conducive to higher life expectancy. And there is certainly a confluence between high GDP and high life-expectancy countries.

However, the recent experience of the United States, whose life expectancy declined in 2019, 2020 and 2021, shows that objective criteria cannot tell the complete story. During those years, America was not only hit by the COVID pandemic but also experienced significant numbers of drug overdoses and suicides.

In other words, mood or spirit criteria had a demonstrable negative impact on life expectancy. Subsequently, the rate has trended upwards, but the United States is still not in the vanguard of life-expectancy countries.

The problems that beset it shine a light on the experience of Israel. Here, despite the onset of the pandemic and the stress of war, Israel’s life expectancy has inched upwards every year from 2020 through the present.

What this might mean is that there could be certain Israeli societal, subjective or mood factors that have sustained and strengthened longevity.

Studies of aging find little correlation between good habits and long life. Many centenarians and people in their 90s smoke, drink and look askance at exercise.

However, such studies do show a strong correlation between attitudes and longevity. There has been a marked representation among the engaged elderly of people who maintain a positive, optimistic outlook. Studies have also found a strong representation of active elderly among people who practice and believe in a faith.

Above all, resilience has been shown to be a particularly effective determinant in keeping people healthier longer.

This last conclusion might, in fact, be the key to understanding the seemingly incongruous rise in Israeli life expectancy in the face of war, and its many attendant stresses and challenges.

Israelis have demonstrated amazing resilience during two and a half years of unrelenting pressure and stress. Juggling reserve duty with work and family life for soldiers; holding together a family in the absence of a spouse for wives and mothers; dealing with the uncertainty of it all for the parents and families of those serving; and, of course, grappling with heartbreaking loss—all of these have somehow been managed.

There is an interesting confluence between the life-expectancy rankings and the recently released happiness ratings. Israelis have shown themselves to be both happy and long-lived.

While happiness also depends much on objective criteria, there is clearly room for attitudinal matters to play a major role. Senses of purpose, of mission, belonging and strong identification with one’s country can keep people happier, longer.

No one would claim that life in Israel has been easy, carefree or lighthearted, especially now. But as longevity and happiness studies show, there are motivators in life that can overcome duress and turn challenges, even bereavement, into blessings.

We are not superheroes. We’re just people who love our land, believe in our country, adore our children, and are intent on seeing our families, neighbors and brethren protected, defended and supported.