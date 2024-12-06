New photo emerges of Golda Meir’s historic 1948 Moscow visit

On the anniversary of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir’s death, the Nativ organization has released a striking photograph from her 1948 visit to Moscow’s Great Synagogue. The image shows the overwhelming reception that marked a pivotal moment for what became known as the “Jews of Silence” behind the Iron Curtain.

Meir, serving as Israel’s first ambassador to the Soviet Union, visited the Choral Synagogue on Sept. 10, 1948, one day after presenting her credentials. While this first visit was quiet, word that the representative of the newly established Jewish state was in the Soviet capital spread like wildfire among Moscow’s Jews.

Golda Meir in Haifa on Jan. 1, 1947. Credit: Jewish National Fund Archives via Wikimedia Commons.

During her next visit two weeks later, Jewish crowds were waiting, as news of her expected arrival had spread by word of mouth. On Rosh Hashanah 5709 (Oct. 4, 1948), tens of thousands of Jews streamed to the Great Synagogue, despite Soviet authorities’ prohibition on religious activities in general and Jewish observance in particular. They flooded the streets around the synagogue, hoping to see Meir, who was born in Kyiv and was already the highest-ranking woman in the new state.

Overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception, she could only say to the crowd, “Thank you for remaining Jewish.”

She later described the experience: “As we approached [the synagogue], we couldn’t recognize the place. The street was filled with people. Representatives of all generations were there: Red Army officers, elderly people, youth, babies in their parents’ arms. There were tens of thousands of people. At first, I didn’t even realize what was happening and who they were. Then I understood, they had come. Good, brave Jews had come to show us their belonging and to celebrate with us the establishment of the State of Israel. They surrounded me, almost crushed me, almost lifted me on their shoulders, repeatedly calling my name.”

The historic event was photographed by an 18-year-old Moscow Jew named David Khabkin. Soviet security services later harassed Khabkin for his Zionist activities, and in 1957, he was sentenced to three years in prison. Nevertheless, he managed to preserve the photographs.

Khabkin immediately passed the first photo from Meir’s synagogue visit to Israeli representatives. This documentation, showing her somewhat blurred, later entered the pantheon and was immortalized on the 10-shekel note bearing her image. In the mid-1960s, he passed a second, clearer photograph to Nativ representatives in Moscow. This is the image now revealed. Khabkin immigrated to Israel in 1969, the same year Meir became Israel’s fourth prime minister.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, it will be 46 years since her death. Regarding the occasion, Nativ chief Alon Shoham says, “Golda Meir’s arrival at the Moscow synagogue wasn’t necessarily intended as a religious gesture, but rather demonstrated Israel’s solidarity with Soviet Jewry. Today, on the eve of the 46th anniversary of Golda’s death, we are publishing this photo as a testament to Israel’s strong connection with Jewish communities worldwide.

“As head of Nativ, responsible for maintaining ties with Diaspora communities in the post-Soviet space, I want to emphasize that even today, these connections continue to strengthen and develop. Israel supports these communities, and the communities support us. In these difficult days for Israel, we truly feel the power of mutual Jewish solidarity. The support that Diaspora Jews give to Israel exemplifies the Jewish people’s resilience in the face of hatred and violence. The same resilience that will lead to our victory.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.