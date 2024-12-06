More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

New photo emerges of Golda Meir’s historic 1948 Moscow visit

Thousands of Soviet Jews risked persecution to greet Israel’s first ambassador, overwhelming security measures to show solidarity with the new Jewish state.

Dec. 6, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Golda Meir, Israel's first ambassador to the Soviet Union, visited the Choral Synagogue in Moscow on Oct. 4, 1948. Photo by David Khabkin/Nativ.
Golda Meir, Israel’s first ambassador to the Soviet Union, visited the Choral Synagogue in Moscow on Oct. 4, 1948. Photo by David Khabkin/Nativ.

On the anniversary of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir’s death, the Nativ organization has released a striking photograph from her 1948 visit to Moscow’s Great Synagogue. The image shows the overwhelming reception that marked a pivotal moment for what became known as the “Jews of Silence” behind the Iron Curtain.

Meir, serving as Israel’s first ambassador to the Soviet Union, visited the Choral Synagogue on Sept. 10, 1948, one day after presenting her credentials. While this first visit was quiet, word that the representative of the newly established Jewish state was in the Soviet capital spread like wildfire among Moscow’s Jews.

Golda Meir in Haifa
Golda Meir in Haifa on Jan. 1, 1947. Credit: Jewish National Fund Archives via Wikimedia Commons.

During her next visit two weeks later, Jewish crowds were waiting, as news of her expected arrival had spread by word of mouth. On Rosh Hashanah 5709 (Oct. 4, 1948), tens of thousands of Jews streamed to the Great Synagogue, despite Soviet authorities’ prohibition on religious activities in general and Jewish observance in particular. They flooded the streets around the synagogue, hoping to see Meir, who was born in Kyiv and was already the highest-ranking woman in the new state.

Overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reception, she could only say to the crowd, “Thank you for remaining Jewish.”

She later described the experience: “As we approached [the synagogue], we couldn’t recognize the place. The street was filled with people. Representatives of all generations were there: Red Army officers, elderly people, youth, babies in their parents’ arms. There were tens of thousands of people. At first, I didn’t even realize what was happening and who they were. Then I understood, they had come. Good, brave Jews had come to show us their belonging and to celebrate with us the establishment of the State of Israel. They surrounded me, almost crushed me, almost lifted me on their shoulders, repeatedly calling my name.”

The historic event was photographed by an 18-year-old Moscow Jew named David Khabkin. Soviet security services later harassed Khabkin for his Zionist activities, and in 1957, he was sentenced to three years in prison. Nevertheless, he managed to preserve the photographs.

Khabkin immediately passed the first photo from Meir’s synagogue visit to Israeli representatives. This documentation, showing her somewhat blurred, later entered the pantheon and was immortalized on the 10-shekel note bearing her image. In the mid-1960s, he passed a second, clearer photograph to Nativ representatives in Moscow. This is the image now revealed. Khabkin immigrated to Israel in 1969, the same year Meir became Israel’s fourth prime minister.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, it will be 46 years since her death. Regarding the occasion, Nativ chief Alon Shoham says, “Golda Meir’s arrival at the Moscow synagogue wasn’t necessarily intended as a religious gesture, but rather demonstrated Israel’s solidarity with Soviet Jewry. Today, on the eve of the 46th anniversary of Golda’s death, we are publishing this photo as a testament to Israel’s strong connection with Jewish communities worldwide.

“As head of Nativ, responsible for maintaining ties with Diaspora communities in the post-Soviet space, I want to emphasize that even today, these connections continue to strengthen and develop. Israel supports these communities, and the communities support us. In these difficult days for Israel, we truly feel the power of mutual Jewish solidarity. The support that Diaspora Jews give to Israel exemplifies the Jewish people’s resilience in the face of hatred and violence. The same resilience that will lead to our victory.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Diaspora Jewry
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin