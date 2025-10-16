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The hostages are home, but the battle has just begun

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman, Ep. 22

Oct. 16, 2025
Doron Spielman

The hostages are home, but the battle has just begun

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Israel’s fight against Hamas may be entering a new phase, but the war is far from over.

Doron Spielman, IDF spokesperson (Res.), is joined by one of the foremost authorities on modern combat: Col. John Spencer. Spencer is the executive director of the Urban Warfare Institute and host of the “Urban Warfare Project Podcast.” Recently returned from Gaza City, where he was embedded with units of the Israel Defense Forces during what may have been the final day of major ground operations, Spencer offers a look at the complexities of Israel’s war and what comes next.

Together, they examine whether the IDF has truly achieved its goals, how urban combat in Gaza has redefined modern warfare and why the destruction of Hamas’s tunnels is essential for long-term peace. Spencer also shares his firsthand impressions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which he believes marks a strategic turning point, not only for Israel but for the region.

Drawing historical parallels from post-World War II Germany and Japan, Spencer explores how military victory is only the beginning, and true success will depend on reeducation, de-radicalization and the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure. The conversation dives into the role of Arab and Muslim countries in post-war governance, the importance of international clarity and will, and the dangers of a premature withdrawal.

Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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