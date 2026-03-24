More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Katz: No safety for Israeli citizens, no Lebanese in Southern Lebanon

“Hundreds of thousands of residents of Southern Lebanon who evacuated north will not return south of the Litani River until security is ensured,” said the Israeli defense minister.

Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Katz: No safety for Israeli citizens, no Lebanese in Southern Lebanon

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a situational meeting with IDF staff, March 24, 2026. Credit: MoD.
Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a situational meeting with IDF staff, March 24, 2026. Credit: MoD.

Lebanon’s southern residents will be unable to return home as long as a threat hovers over Israel’s northern residents, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday.

“Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon who evacuated north will not return south of the Litani River until security is ensured for the residents of the north,” Katz stressed. “The principle is clear: as long as there is terror and missiles, there are no houses and no residents,” he added.

Five Litani River bridges used by Hezbollah to bring fighters and weapons south have been destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces, said Katz. The rest of the bridges are under IDF control.

Hezbollah “made a serious mistake” by attacking Israel, continued the defense minister. It “is paying and will continue to pay a heavy price,” he said.

Hezbollah, a proxy of the Islamic Republic, attacked Israel in early March in solidarity with Iran. Israel immediately launched a counterattack.

Katz also criticized the Lebanese government for failing to fulfill commitments to disarm Hezbollah. Yet it “did nothing,” forcing Israel to act, he said. “The IDF is maneuvering into Lebanese territory to seize a forward line of defense, eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and destroying the terror infrastructure established there, and the houses in the Lebanese villages near the border, which serve as terrorist outposts for all intents and purposes,” he said.

Israel promised to restore security for its northern residents and “that is exactly what we’re doing,” he concluded.

Katz made his remarks at a meeting attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Military Intelligence head Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder and other senior officers.

Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The California State Capitol in Sacramento. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California bill would bar protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
“Every Californian deserves to practice their faith without fear,” said the lawmaker, who introduced the bill.
Mar. 24, 2026
The Haifa Rabbinical Court. Credit: Rabbinical Courts Administration spokesman.
Israel News
Knesset passes law enabling rabbinical courts to arbitrate civil disputes
The bill was condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Mar. 24, 2026
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj speaks during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, April 22, 2025. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Lebanon expels incoming Iranian ambassador
Mohammad Reza Shibani was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country by March 29.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom personnel at the site of a suspected missile fragment impact, March 17, 2026. Photo: Amelie Botbol
Feature
On the Front Lines: MDA teams race to save lives under missile fire in central Israel
Inside Rishon LeZion’s emergency response unit, reservist medics confront blast injuries, anxiety victims and relentless alerts as Iran alternates between ballistic missiles and cluster munitions in ongoing attacks.
Mar. 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Belgian military personnel stand guard outside a synagogue in central Antwerp as part of Belgium's reinforced security measures established at Jewish schools and synagogues, March 23, 2026. Photo by John Thys/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Car torched in Antwerp Jewish quarter, raising terrorism fears
An Islamist group that had claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Jews in Europe was said to also be behind the one in Flanders.
Mar. 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu Herzog
Israel News
Stand-in for Israel’s justice minister submits Netanyahu pardon recommendation
The president’s legal adviser, Michal Tzuk, will review the position paper submitted by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and present her recommendations to the president.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building after an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts
Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum