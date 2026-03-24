Katz: No safety for Israeli citizens, no Lebanese in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s southern residents will be unable to return home as long as a threat hovers over Israel’s northern residents, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday.

“Hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon who evacuated north will not return south of the Litani River until security is ensured for the residents of the north,” Katz stressed. “The principle is clear: as long as there is terror and missiles, there are no houses and no residents,” he added.

Five Litani River bridges used by Hezbollah to bring fighters and weapons south have been destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces, said Katz. The rest of the bridges are under IDF control.

Hezbollah “made a serious mistake” by attacking Israel, continued the defense minister. It “is paying and will continue to pay a heavy price,” he said.

Hezbollah, a proxy of the Islamic Republic, attacked Israel in early March in solidarity with Iran. Israel immediately launched a counterattack.

Katz also criticized the Lebanese government for failing to fulfill commitments to disarm Hezbollah. Yet it “did nothing,” forcing Israel to act, he said. “The IDF is maneuvering into Lebanese territory to seize a forward line of defense, eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and destroying the terror infrastructure established there, and the houses in the Lebanese villages near the border, which serve as terrorist outposts for all intents and purposes,” he said.

Israel promised to restore security for its northern residents and “that is exactly what we’re doing,” he concluded.

Katz made his remarks at a meeting attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, Military Intelligence head Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder and other senior officers.

