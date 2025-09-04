Katz warns Houthis of biblical plagues after latest missile launch

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened the Houthi terrorist regime on Thursday morning, shortly after the latest missile launch from Yemen, which the Israel Defense Forces said fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory.

“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn—we will complete all ten plagues,” tweeted Katz.

The Iranian-backed group has launched several missiles and drones at Israel, and has also claimed an attack on an Israeli-linked vessel in the Red Sea, since Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several top Cabinet members were killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa last week.

Houthi terrorists on Wednesday twice fired ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering sirens across the country’s densely-populated center, including Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area.

The Israel Defense Forces stated on Wednesday night that a field examination of the projectile intercepted in the morning had concluded that “the Houthi terrorist regime used a cluster surface-to-surface missile.” The statement reiterated the IDF’s call for the public “to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and to be responsible and vigilant in the presence of unexploded remnants and unidentified objects, to distance from the area, and to immediately report [them] to the Israel Police.”

On Aug. 22, the Houthis for the first time fired a cluster missile at the Jewish state.

It was initially suspected that the interception had failed because the missile fragmented in mid-air. One piece fell into a backyard but no one was hurt.

The missile contained a warhead with 22 small sub-warheads, which explode when they fall. The design was identical to that of a missile fired by the Iranians at Israeli territory in June, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday intercepted a drone launched by Houthi terrorists from Yemen before it crossed into the Jewish state’s territory, the military announced. No sirens were triggered by the attack.

According to Hebrew reports, the UAV came from the west and was shot down off the central Israeli coast. The attack follows reports that two missiles aimed at Israel earlier on Tuesday had fallen short, exploding in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the terrorist group said it had launched a missile at the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray vessel near Saudi Arabia’s port city of Yanbu. No injuries were reported, and the vessel continued its trip.

Monday’s attack came on the same day that thousands descended on Sanaa for the funerals of 12 Houthi officials killed in an Aug. 28 airstrike.

The IDF and the Houthis confirmed on Saturday that the Houthi prime minister and other senior officials were killed in the strike.

Al-Rahawi had served as prime minister to the Houthi-led rebels in Yemeni territory under their control since August 2024. He was the most senior official to be eliminated so far in the 22-month Israeli-Houthi conflict.

The Houthis started attacking the Jewish state in the wake of the Hamas-led invasion and massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. The Yemeni group said it had joined the war in an expression of solidarity with the Palestinians.