Mass protest in Morocco against Gaza blockade, Israel ties

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered on Sunday in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, calling for an end to the blockade of Gaza and a reversal of the normalization deal with Israel.

The Islamist movement Al-Adl Wal-Ihssane played a major role in organizing the large-scale protest, along with several left-wing parties.

Protesters assembled in the city center, waving PLO flags and holding placards while reportedly chanting slogans such as “It’s a disgrace, Gaza is under fire,” “Lift the blockade,” “No to normalization” and “Morocco, Palestine, one people.”

Images from the demonstration showed support for violence against Israeli soldiers and for the Hamas terrorist organization, including signs reading “Death, death to the IDF.” Images of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar were displayed alongside the date of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel that started the war in Gaza.

At least one demonstrator appeared to be dressed as Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida.

A man dressed in military fatigues waves the Palestinian flag during a Palestinian solidarity march in Rabat on July 19, 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP via Getty Images.

One demonstrator, Jamal Behar, told AFP: “Palestinians are being starved and killed before the eyes of the whole world.” He added, “It is our duty to denounce this dramatic, unbearable situation.”

Rabat and Jerusalem signed the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in December 2020, following similar moves by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel in January 2021.

The Hamas attack disrupted efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, although the Trump administration has stated its intention to pursue additional normalization agreements.