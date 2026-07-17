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SCOOP: AIPAC removes fundraising links from its site for 15 House Dems, who voted against aid to Israel

The 15 still appear on the AIPAC website in a section about candidates it supports, but users are no longer offered links with which to donate to the candidates.

Andrew Bernard
US Capitol Congress
The U.S. Capitol on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
(July 17, 2026 / JNS)

AIPAC removed links on its website to donate to 15 Democratic members of the House, who voted to strip $3.3 billion in U.S. military financing to Israel.

Two other Democratic members of the House who voted for the amendment to strip funding to Israel, who also had been endorsed by AIPAC—Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Julie Johnson (D-Texas)—did not have fundraising links before the vote, because they aren’t running for re-election.

Archived versions of the AIPAC website appear to show that links had been removed on Thursday or Friday for donations to House Minority Whip Catherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.), Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Laura Friedman (D-Calif.), Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) and Gabe Amo (D-R.I.).

The 17 Democrats were the AIPAC endorsees who joined 86 fellow Democrats—a total of 103—on Wednesday in voting for an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to end the $3.3 billion in funding.

Support for that financing has been one of the cornerstones of AIPAC’s advocacy and endorsement choices for both Republicans and Democrats.

It’s unclear whether the removal of the links signals an intent to withdraw its endorsement of those candidates. JNS sought comment from AIPAC.

Donation links to the two AIPAC endorsees who voted “present,” Reps. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) and Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.), remained live at press time.

Some members of Congress who continue to appear on AIPAC’s page have publicly broken with the group, and AIPAC includes messages regarding those members of Congress as to why it has ceased its endorsement.

Rep. Mark Quigley (D-Ill.), for example, continues to appear on AIPAC’s endorsement page, but his photo is accompanied by a message stating that he released a press release fabricating a supportive statement. There is no link on the AIPAC site to donate to him.

Support from AIPAC has proven to be one of the most controversial elements of Democratic primary battles in the 2026 cycle.

Anti-Israel challengers to incumbents have used AIPAC funding as a cudgel against pro-Israel members of Congress that some critics have described as venturing into antisemitism.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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