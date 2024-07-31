Members of Congress thank Israel for killing top Hezbollah commander

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Members of Congress were among those who thanked Israel for killing senior Hezbollah commander Fu’ad Shukr, who was responsible for the recent attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams and for planning the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American soldiers.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) noted that Shukr was responsible for the 1983 bombing. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spent the last few days trying to strong arm Israel into not conducting this very strike,” he wrote. “Shame on them.”

Reps. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) and Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) thanked Israel, while Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) commended Israel for bringing terrorists to justice.

“Israel has a right to defend her people,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) wrote. “Ridiculous that it even needs to be said.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) also posted about the strike that killed Shukr.