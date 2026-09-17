More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

British MP apologizes after calling for ‘military action’ against Israel

The Labour Party whip disciplined Tahir Alir following his remarks during a House of Commons debate.

JNS Staff
A view of the House of Commons during a rain storm following the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
A view of the House of Commons during a rain storm following the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

British Labour MP Tahir Ali apologized on Wednesday after calling for “military action” against Israel during a House of Commons debate on Monday, remarks Labour said were unacceptable and for which he received a formal warning from the party’s chief whip.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, questioned why Israel should not be disarmed while lawmakers discussed the Hamas terror group’s disarmament as part of a lasting Israeli-Palestinian settlement. He said previous British governments had intervened in the Middle East over human rights abuses and trade routes and asked whether it was time to take military action against Israel.

Ali called for Israel’s “disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed” in Gaza.

He continued: “Previous governments have intervened in the Middle East to take action on human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?”

Ali followed up Tuesday with an X post reiterating his argument, but later deleted the post and a video of his parliamentary remarks. He apologized on Wednesday, saying his remarks “wrongly gave the impression” that he supported the use of military force against Israel.

“Those are not my views, and I apologize unreservedly,” Ali wrote, adding that he does not support military action anywhere in the Middle East and has long campaigned for peace and conflict resolution.

A Labour spokesperson called Ali’s comments “unacceptable,” noting that he had issued an “unreserved” public apology. “The Chief Whip has formally warned him and reminded him of the standards of conduct expected of Labour MPs,” said the spokesperson.

His remarks also drew criticism from Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who wrote on X that Ali “sounds more like a member of al-Qaeda than a member of the British Parliament,” adding that “remigration is the most appropriate solution.”

United Kingdom Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A gavel next to a scale of justice. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
U.S. News
US district court sentences Afghan man to 20 years for aiding ISIS, including role in Abbey Gate terror attack
Mohammad Sharifullah “spent nearly a decade at the heart of a horrific campaign of terror, providing critical support for attacks against civilians around the world,” the U.S. Justice Department said.
September 17, 2026 08:43 AM
JNS Staff
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said that they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two on Sept. 14, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
President Donald Trump has shown he’s willing to break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than any commander-in-chief in four decades, said the vice president.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
More Updates
JNS TV
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israeli film accusing IDF of war crimes gets standing ovation in Venice
September 17, 2026 07:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The suicide of American Jewish leadership
Benjamin Kerstein
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik