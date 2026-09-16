More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

What the Haredim owe Israel

The case for service should not be waved off as mere statism.

Walter E. Block, Oded J.K. Faran
Haredi Jewish soldiers from the IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade take part in a beret march at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City after completing seven months of basic and advanced training, Aug. 6, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Haredi Jewish soldiers from the IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade take part in a beret march at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City after completing seven months of basic and advanced training, Aug. 6, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Haredi Jewish soldiers from the IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade take part in a beret march at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City after completing seven months of basic and advanced training, Aug. 6, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Walter E. Block
Walter E. Block Walter E. Block
Walter E. Block is the Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair and Professor of Economics at Loyola University New Orleans. He lectures globally at university campuses, business and civic groups.
Oded J.K. Faran
Oded J.K. Faran Oded J.K. Faran
Oded J.K. Faran is an entrepreneur, writer and independent researcher focused on political economy, libertarian theory and geopolitics.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Haredi community has many good qualities—make that excellent qualities. In one important sense, they are the moral core of the country. Thanks to their studies, the Torah is not a dead letter; it is a living, breathing document. Others have let that tradition lapse; the Haredim did not. Israelis and all Jewish people are richer for it.

But we come here not to praise the Haredim but to criticize them.

The occasion is a law. In July 2026, the Knesset voted 58-54 to bar the arrest and prosecution of Haredi men who evade military service, granting tens of thousands of them immunity through the end of November.

Our issue concerns the military, and here we must be careful, because the easy version of this argument is the wrong one.

Some Haredim have enlisted and serve with distinction in the defense of their country. They deserve thanks and congratulations, and get too little of both from their own community.

The overwhelming majority of the Haredim, however, refuse to enlist. When a handful of young men are jailed for that refusal, the response is to bring the country to a virtual standstill through mass protests and blocked highways. A national emergency is manufactured over the conscription of a few dozen students. July’s law was the fruit of those protests.

This behavior benefits Israel’s enemies.

In an ideal world, the draft would itself be a rights violation. Conscription is forced labor at gunpoint, and from the radical libertarian premises we ourselves hold, a man who refuses it has done nothing wrong. We do not retract that. A yeshivah student who says, “I will not be dragooned” stands on defensible ground, as does a secular student in Tel Aviv.

But that is not what is being demanded. What is being demanded is an exemption for one community—ratified by law while the coercion continues at full force for everyone else—financed by taxes that fall on the very families whose sons and daughters join the Israel Defense Forces.

Refusing coercive service may be defensible. Insisting that others be coerced in your place, and that they pay for your exemption, is not. It is not principled objection to conscription. It is a claim to a privileged position, and no libertarian premise supports such privilege. We know of no religious premise that does so either.

Nor should the case for service be waved off as mere statism. Ludwig von Mises, an exemplar of support for a free society if ever there was one, wrote of nations in extreme danger: “He who in our age opposes armaments and conscription is, perhaps unbeknown to himself, an abettor of those aiming at the enslavement of all.”

Whatever one thinks of Israel’s wars—and reasonable people think very different things about them—the country faces genuine threats to its existence. Mises did not take the state’s side in this case casually. He took it because he understood what the absence of an army means when your neighbors have both armies and evil intentions.

There is another way to raise a military: pay volunteers enough to fill the ranks. We vastly prefer this voluntary military system. But that means substantially higher taxes, and taxes are involuntary too. The choice is not between coercion and liberty but between forms of coercion, one of which leaves a country standing while the other does not.

In any case, conscription is what Israel’s parliamentary democracy has adopted, and it is the reality the Haredim confront whether they like it or not. Moreover, their options are not confined to full enlistment or open defiance. Shortened tracks, Haredi units, civilian national service in hospitals and ambulance corps have all been proposed; several exist; and each would let a man discharge an obligation to his neighbors without setting foot in a mixed barracks. Yet the Haredi leadership has resisted these options as well. That is what makes the objection look less like conscience and more like exemption.

Haredi leaders’ reply is that by studying Torah they already defend the country. Thus, their yeshivas are a shield no less real than the Iron Dome or the IDF. This would not survive five minutes in any court that weighed evidence rather than theology. Moreover, it invites an obvious question: If Torah study protects the Jewish people, where was that protection before 1948? The study houses of Vilna and Lublin were full. It did not save them. Something was missing, and an army is what provides it.

Third, the public purse subsidizes all of this. If that is not a shonda (“disgrace”), then there is no such thing as one.

The Israeli budget contains no line labeled “Torah study,” so the figures must be assembled, and we would rather understate than overreach. By a modest reckoning, state support for Torah institutions ran to roughly NIS 1.7 billion in 2023 and a comparable sum in 2024, alongside stipends for the roughly 169,000 adult yeshiva and kollel students the Israel Democracy Institute counted that year. These are stipends negotiated in Knesset coalition agreements. Governments have repeatedly shifted money out of other ministries to keep the payments flowing.

Argue about the total if you like. The structure is what matters, and it is not in dispute: Public money, most of it raised from households that send their children to the army, flows to men who will not serve in support of an exemption that non-Haredi households do not enjoy.

Every shekel is a shekel not spent on regiments, munitions, aircraft or interceptors. The community that insists that Torah study defends the nation is paid by that nation out of funds subtracted from its actual defense.

We do not write any of this out of contempt. We began by calling this community the moral core of Israel, and we meant it.

That is precisely the problem. A community that understands moral obligation this deeply should not need to be told that the men guarding the gates are owed something, or that money taken from a soldier’s family to fund an exemption from soldiering is not sacred money. The Haredim kept the Torah alive for 2,000 years without a state. They should ask themselves how much longer they expect to manage to do so without one.

Religion Jewish Religion and Thought Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee: U.S. fights Iran for itself, not Israel
The ambassador rejected genocide and apartheid accusations, but condemned intimidation by radical Israelis in Judea and Samaria.
September 16, 2026 05:08 AM
A Magen48 team training together with the IDF. Courtesy of Magen48.
Israel News
3 years after Oct. 7, Israel has overhauled the defense of Gaza border communities
In a briefing with JNS, IDF Southern Command details strengthened local security squads, new reserve forces, advanced technology and training aimed at preventing another massacre.
September 16, 2026 01:52 AM
Josh Hasten
Director Ari Daniel Pinchot attends a screening of “Follow Me: The Yoni Netanyahu Story” at the Museum of Modern Art on April 29, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Jewish Life
New platform aims to help Jewish creators reach audiences worldwide
The SHOOQ network aims to link Jewish storytellers with investors keen to bring their creations to fruition.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
USPS
U.S. News
USPS probing apparent Hartford staffer caught on video saying ‘Jewish garbage’
The independent executive branch agency told JNS that the behavior is “not acceptable” and the incident is being “fully investigated.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
06:01
Deri urges judicial reform after High Court blocks Rabbi Ovadia Yosef conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and “unacceptable”
05:19
COGAT coordinates entry of 20,000 winter tents into Gaza
04:58
Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy as ‘responsible course of action’
04:37
Iranian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
04:16
Zohar asks Shin Bet to examine sources behind ‘NAZA’ film
03:46
Strait of Hormuz transits drop to four, far below average
03:25
Miliband: ‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
02:57
IDF chief: Defending troops from ‘baseless lies’ a ‘national and international mission’
02:37
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
02:17
IDF general: Hamas opponents ‘unable to influence reality’ in Gaza
01:52
US updates Saudi travel advisory, maintains Level 3 warning
01:34
Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone intercepted heading toward Mecca
01:08
Israeli chief rabbis set ‘kapparot’ at 30 shekels ahead of Yom Kippur
17:08
House tables resolution to impeach Trump
17:08
Rubio talks regional security with Syrian counterpart
16:18
US agency announces $1.5 million in funding for Alabama, Kansas, West Virginia faith groups to fight substance abuse
16:07
Israel says it hit Hamas commander of Rafah Brigade
14:58
Damaged Saudi oil pipeline will operate ‘in days,’ US energy secretary says
13:45
Rubio decries Iranian attacks in talk with Omani foreign minister
13:27
Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for Iran war
13:21
Pennsylvania man charged with securing gun to commit ISIS terror attack
12:24
US military hosts Jordanian army at Colorado training
10:51
Mum’s the word from El-Sayed a week after call for him to defend Jews, Michigan rabbis say
10:45
Strong US economy has let it wage ‘greatest economic isolation campaign’ in history against Iran, Bessent says
08:42
Smotrich, Rothman to unveil plan for next phase of judicial reform
08:23
Former hostage Liri Albag calls for expulsion of ‘NAZA’ director
08:03
More than 50 Jewish groups declare anti-Zionism antisemitic
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
More Updates
JNS TV
Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. The Jewish community community needs to conduct a thorough audit of the impact of Operation Protective Edge inside and outside the Middle East, writes Ben Cohen. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Europe targets Israeli communities with trade bans and prison threats
September 16, 2026 05:40 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt
Paul Bachow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Genocide accusations in a mirror
Paul Bachow